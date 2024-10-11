Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,240.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 76,630.