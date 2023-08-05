Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,950; silver price dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,100, Rs 59,950, and Rs 60,380, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,350, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Friday after a slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report pushed the dollar and Treasury yields lower, offering some respite to bullion which was still on track for its worst week in six.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $1,938.69 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT). Bullion, however, was down 1 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,974.10.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $23.54 per ounce and platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $917.79. Both were set for their third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,256.57 per ounce.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 74,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,200.