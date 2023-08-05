Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,950; silver price dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,950; silver price dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,950

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,350, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price dipped Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,950.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,100, Rs 59,950, and Rs 60,380, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,950.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,100, Rs 54,950, and Rs 55,350, respectively.

US gold prices rose on Friday after a slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report pushed the dollar and Treasury yields lower, offering some respite to bullion which was still on track for its worst week in six.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent to $1,938.69 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT). Bullion, however, was down 1 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,974.10.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $23.54 per ounce and platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $917.79. Both were set for their third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,256.57 per ounce.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 74,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,200.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price dips Rs 330 to Rs 60,110; silver falls Rs 700 to Rs 77,300

Gold price rises Rs 160 to Rs 60,440, silver price jumps Rs 1,000

Gold demand in India dips 7% YoY in June 2023 quarter as prices rise: WGC

Gold demand in India this year could fall 10% to hit 3-year low: WGC

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,380 per 10g

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story