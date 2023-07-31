Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,380 per 10g

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,380 per 10g

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 55,350

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,380 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained flat with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 55,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolkata is at par with that in Hyderabad, at Rs 60,410, whereas, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is trading at Rs 60,380.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,530, Rs 60,410, and Rs 60,710, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,350.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,400, Rs 55,250, and Rs 55,500, respectively.

Spot gold may fall towards a support at $1,942 per ounce, as it seems to have completed a bounce triggered by this level.

One kg of Silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 77,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 80,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

