Gold prices climb ₹10 to ₹93,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹97,100 today

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,610

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,540 | Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹93,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹93,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,540.
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹85,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹85,760.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,100.
 
US gold prices raced to an all-time high on Friday, supported by recession concerns as escalating tariff tensions between the United States and China fuelled investor demand for safe-haven assets like bullion.
 
Spot gold was up 1 per cent at $3,205.53 an ounce, as of 0039 GMT. Bullion scaled to an all-time peak of $3,217.43 earlier in the session, and has gained more than 5 per cent for the week.
 
Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $31.28 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $938.35, while palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $915.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

