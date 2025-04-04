Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹93,390, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,02,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹93,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,02,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹93,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,540.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹85,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹85,760.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,02,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,900.

US Gold prices held steady on Friday, set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as fears of a global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs increased demand for safe-haven bullion.

Investors also awaited the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,109.95 an ounce, as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.3 per cent to $3,129.60.

In the previous session, gold dropped more than 2 per cent as a broader market sell-off, sparked by Trump's import tariffs, weighed on bullion traders.

This sharp pullback came just hours after gold reached a record high of $3,167.57.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $31.89 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $951.95 and palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $925.75.