Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,300 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,740.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,190 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Surge in gold loans not a cause for concern, says Reserve Bank of India In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,690. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. US gold and silver extended gains on Monday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited a key US labour market report due later in the week to gauge the interest rate trajectory.