Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,540.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,590 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,300 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,740.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,690.