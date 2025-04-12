Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹95,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹97,200 today

Gold Price Today: The price of : The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,200.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,460.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai , Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,460.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,610.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,200.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,100.

US gold prices blazed past the $3,200 mark on Friday, as a faltering dollar and an escalating US-China trade war stirred recession fears, sending investors flocking to the safety of the yellow metal

Spot gold was up nearly 2 per cent at $3,235.89 an ounce at 2:32 p.m. ET (1832 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,245.28 earlier in the session. Bullion is up over 6 per cent this week.

Spot silver gained 3.2 per cent to $32.18 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $936.36. Palladium advanced 0.7 per cent to $914.87.

(with inputs from Reuters)