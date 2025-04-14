Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,660

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,810 | (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,690.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,690.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,840.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.
 
US gold prices dropped on Monday as US President Donald Trump eased trade tensions by granting tariff exemptions on smartphones, computers, and other electronics primarily imported from China.
 
Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $3,223.67 an ounce, as of 0036 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.28 in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $3,240.90.
 
On Friday, gold prices vaulted over the $3,200-per-ounce mark for the first time as intensifying US-China trade tensions rattled global markets.
 
Spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $32.04 an ounce, while platinum added 0.7 per cent to $949.25 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $922.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

