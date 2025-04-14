Gold Price Today: The The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,660 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,810.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,690.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,840.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $3,223.67 an ounce, as of 0036 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.28 in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $3,240.90.

On Friday, gold prices vaulted over the $3,200-per-ounce mark for the first time as intensifying US-China trade tensions rattled global markets.

Spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $32.04 an ounce, while platinum added 0.7 per cent to $949.25 and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $922.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)