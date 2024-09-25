Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,800

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,800

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,010

Gold
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,010 (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declines by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,800.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,010.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 76,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,520, Rs 76,370, and Rs 76,370, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,160, Rs 70,010, and Rs 70,010, respectively.

More From This Section

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 75,920

Gold rises to record high after Fed makes first rate cut since 2020

10th oil, gas bidding round may offer 'no-go' areas: Oil ministry official

Price cut before Maha elections in question as global oil market volatile

Gold price dips Rs 10to Rs 74,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Ahmedabad and Lucknow at 92,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US Gold prices were steady near record highs on Wednesday, as a weaker dollar and an escalated conflict in the Middle East lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, while investors braced themselves for new signals on the US interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,658.07 per ounce, as of 0016 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,664.25 on Tuesday.

Spot silver was steady at $32.11 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $989.60 and palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $1,054.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold prices hit record high over West Asia tensions, US Fed rate cut

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 75,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,600

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed rate cut bets prolong historic run

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,440, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story