Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890

Gold Bar. Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,64,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,250 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,040. 
             
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,64,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900.
  
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a weekly fall, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from cutting rates at its December meeting.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,062.79 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT. Bullion has lost 0.3 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.2 per cent higher to $4,068.10 per ounce.
 
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.41 per cent to 1,039.43 tons in the previous session from 1,043.72 tons on Wednesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $50.39 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,517.95, and palladium added 0.3 per cent to $1,381.22.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil price prediction: WTI may hit $57 by 2025-end, eyes supply glut in 2026

IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Premium

Commodities spur India Inc's Sep qtr showing; other key sectors struggle

Silver price may remain volatile; buy the dips with target of ₹1,83,000/kg

Topics :Gold Rate TodaySilver Rate TodayGold Pricesgold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story