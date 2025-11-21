Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,250 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900. US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a weekly fall, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from cutting rates at its December meeting.