Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,66,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,880 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,390 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,66,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900. US gold fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and diminished prospects of a US interest rate cut next month. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $4,039.19 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,038.60 per ounce.