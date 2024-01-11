Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 600, trading at Rs 76,000/kg

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 600, trading at Rs 76,000/kg

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,100, Rs 62,950, and Rs 63,490, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,850, Rs 57,700, and Rs 58,200, respectively. 

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar ahead of a consumer inflation report due later in the day that could shed some light on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,028.19 per ounce, as of 0135 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,032.80.

Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $22.96 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2 per cent to $920.40, and palladium gained nearly 1 per cent to $1008.67.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000

Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,490 per 10g

Gold falls Rs 100, silver jumps Rs 200; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,950

Gold, silver prices fall Rs 200, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,050

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,270 per 10g

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 63,270, silver unchanged at Rs 76,600

Gold price falls Rs 440 to Rs 63,380, silver declines Rs 2,000 to Rs 76,600

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver pricesMarket news

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story