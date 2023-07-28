Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices unchanged, silver jumps by Rs 1,000, trades at Rs 78,400 per kg

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remain unchanged during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,490 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, on the othe hand, rose by Rs 1,000 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,400.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged and the yellow metal was selling at Rs 55,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,640, Rs 60,490, and Rs 60,870, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,450.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,600, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

US gold prices held near two-week lows on Friday after strong U.S. economic data spurred the dollar and bond yields in a high-interest rate environment that dragged the non-interest-bearing metal towards its biggest weekly decline in five.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,948.24 per ounce by 0126 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since July 12 and ending 1.4 per cent lower in the last session. It has declined 0.5per cent so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since June 23.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,947.30 per ounce.

Other precious metals were set for weekly declines as well. Spot silver steadied at $24.14, platinum held at $936.33, and palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,241.28.

One kg of Silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 78,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 81,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

