Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000

Gold price remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,160 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price, on the other hand remained flat with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the precious metal selling at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,320, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,600, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,150.