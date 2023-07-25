Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,160 per 10g

Gold price remained unchanged during Tuesday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,160 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price too remained stable with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the precious metal selling at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,320, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,490, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,150.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,300, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

US gold prices struggled for direction in early Asian trading on Tuesday as traders braced for a widely anticipated rate hike along with monetary policy clues from the Federal Reserve over the next two days.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,958.20 per ounce by 0119 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,959.90

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.42 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3% to $959.24 while palladium jumped 0.9% to $1,281.86.

One kg of Silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 77,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai is Rs 80,500.



(With inputs from Reuters)