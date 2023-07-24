Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold trades in tight range before anticipated US Fed rate hike decision

Gold trades in tight range before anticipated US Fed rate hike decision

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,959.85 per ounce by 0855 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2% to $1,962.10

Reuters
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

(Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated rate hike later this week, while bullion priced in euros rose on a deeper downturn in regional business activity.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,959.85 per ounce by 0855 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2% to $1,962.10.

Gold prices in euros hit their highest since July 5 after data showed a much deeper-than-expected downturn in euro zone business activity in July as demand in the services industry declined while factory output fell.

The dollar index inched 0.3% higher, limiting gold's rise as a stronger dollar makes the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Bullion mostly moved sideways, and will trade around current levels until there is further clarity from guidance in the upcoming Fed meeting's statement, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The Fed will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank on Thursday, with both seen hiking rates.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Any dovish surprise, particularly from the Fed, could be positive for gold, with good chances of seeing a new attack to the $2,000 mark," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst for Kinesis Money, in an note.

Traders are also awaiting second-quarter U.S. GDP data on Thursday, followed by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index for June due on Friday. [MKTS/GLOB]

Data on Friday showed COMEX gold speculators raised their net long position by 35,288 contracts to 135,907 in the week ended July 18. [CFTC/]

Silver rose 0.3% to $24.5 per ounce, platinum was flat at $961.48 and palladium fell 0.5% to $1,283.65.

UBS analysts in a note saw platinum being under-supplied for the rest of 2023 due to substitution in autocatalysts and lower South African mine production.

 

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Also Read

European stocks rise ahead of US inflation data, ECB and US Fed meeting

Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

India's economic growth seen stuck in low gear due to global slowdown: Poll

PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik

Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options

Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000

Households in Covid vulnerable districts bought more gold: IIMA study

Gold price dips Rs 310 to Rs 60,440, silver price rises Rs 600 to Rs 79,000

Gold price unchanged at Rs 60,750, silver prices at Rs 78,400 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,980, silver prices at Rs 77,700 per kg

Topics :Gold PricesUS Federal ReserveInterest rate hike

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story