Gold and silver futures rose on Wednesday after gold prices climbed to a three-month high following the US Treasury’s unexpected announcement of higher buybacks of long-term government bonds.
In the global market, gold was trading near $4,700 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $69 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,63,150 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,45,700 per kg.
Gold rises
Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,63,202 per 10 gram, up ₹320 from the previous close of ₹1,62,882.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,63,136, up ₹254. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,63,202 and a low of ₹1,62,021. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.
Silver also gains
Silver futures also opened higher. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,45,583 per kg, up ₹1,456 from the previous close of ₹2,44,127.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,45,700, up ₹1,573. During the session, it touched a high of ₹ 2,46,180 and a low of ₹2,45,430. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.
Gold, silver firm in international market
In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher.
On Comex, gold opened at $4,715.70 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,694.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,705.40 per ounce, up $10.90. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
Comex silver futures opened at $68.63 per ounce. The previous closing price was $68.68. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $69.18 per ounce, up $0.50. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.
MCX, Comex prices
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.