Gold rises Rs 100 to Rs 59,060, silver prices fall Rs 200 to Rs 71,900



The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 100 and the precious metal was trading at Rs 54,150. Gold price jumped Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, on the other hand, witnessed a fall of Rs 200 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,700.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,060, and Rs 59,450, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,060.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,150, and Rs 54,520, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,150.



Spot gold held steady at $1,926.52 per ounce by 0034 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,934.30. US gold held steady on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes and other economic data, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,800. Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $22.9876 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3 per cent to $917.71 and palladium added 0.7 per cent to $1,251.94.