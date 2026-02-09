Gold, silver extend gains as dollar dips; investors eye US economic data

Gold and silver extended gains on Monday, with the former trading just above the $5,000-per-ounce level as the dollar ‍dipped, while investors awaited key ​jobs and inflation data due later in the week to gauge US interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 1.1 per cent to $5,012.76 per ounce by 0502 GMT after a 4 per cent climb on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.1 per cent to $5,033.80 per ounce.

"This could be the very short-term intraday correlation between the dollar and ​silver as well as gold (driving the metals up)," said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The US dollar was at its lowest level since February 4, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for overseas buyers. The yen strengthened after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi swept to victory in Sunday's election. "Bargain-hunting is (also) pushing gold back above the $5,000 level," said KCM chief analyst Tim Waterer. Investors await monthly reports on employment and consumer prices this week and expect at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026, with the first one expected in June. Non-yielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments. "Any softness in the jobs data could help gold's rebound efforts. We are not expecting a rate cut from ‌the Fed until mid-year, unless the jobs data ​really starts to drop off a cliff," Waterer added.