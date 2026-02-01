Gold, silver retreat steeply from record highs before Budget 2026

The benchmark February gold contract opened at ₹1,45,164 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Sunday, down ₹4,489 from the previous close of ₹1,49,653. At the time of writing this report, the contract was trading at ₹1,36,185, down ₹13,468. During the session so far, it hit an intraday high of ₹1,46,800 and a low of ₹1,36,185.

From a record high of ₹1,80,779 achieved last month, gold has fallen by ₹44,594, or 24.66 per cent.

Silver down over ₹1.5 lakh from record

The benchmark March silver contract also opened weak on the MCX at ₹2,84,826, down ₹7,099 from the previous close of ₹2,91,925. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at ₹2,65,652, down ₹26,273. During the session so far, it hit an intraday high of ₹2,84,826 and a low of ₹2,65,652.

Last month, silver futures touched a record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg. Since then, the metal has fallen by ₹1,54,396, or 36.75 per cent.