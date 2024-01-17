Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 63,330, silver falls Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In US, however, gold prices remained flat today after a sharp drop in prices in the previous session, as a US Federal Reserve official's hawkish comments dampened expectations for a March interest rate cut, while traders awaited comments from more Fed speakers this week.
Spot gold was unchanged at $2,027.62 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT, after stooping 1.3 per cent lower in the previous session- its biggest single day decline since 4 December 2023.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller yesterday said that while inflation was approaching the central bank's 2 per cent goal, the Fed should not rush to lower interest rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained. Waller's comments triggered a broad sell-off, pulling all three major US stock indexes lower, and sent the dollar to a more than one-month high as benchmark US Treasury yields logged their biggest daily move upwards in more than three months on 16 Junaury.
Other precious metals fell by 0.1 per cent each, with Spot silver at $22.89 per ounce, platinum at $894.29, and palladium at $937.52.
