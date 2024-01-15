Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,270/10gm

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was also flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,270.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,420, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,760, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,000.





Gold prices climbed for a third straight session on Monday, as bullion held onto safe-haven gains from elevated tensions in the Middle East and after US producer prices data last week renewed bets for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,054.73 per ounce, as of 0228 GMT, after marking its biggest daily gain since Dec. 12 on Friday. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,150, Rs 58,000, and Rs 58,450, respectively.

Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $23.29 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.9 per cent to $913.45, and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to $982.38.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)