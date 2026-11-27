Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Friday, November 27, as buying at lower levels and short covering followed a steep recent decline. However, strong US economic data and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance kept concerns over further interest-rate increases alive.

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,630 per ounce, while silver was trading near $43.40 per ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,23,900 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,51,400 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹2,028 higher at ₹1,24,300 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,22,272.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,612 higher at ₹1,23,884. ALSO READ: Titan, TBZ: Jewellery, gold financiers' stocks rise as bullion rebounds 2% Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,59,700 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver jumps above ₹1.5 lakh Silver futures also opened sharply higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹5,833 higher at ₹1,51,676 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,45,843. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹5,551 higher at ₹1,51,394. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver jump in global market Gold and silver were trading sharply higher in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $3,590.30 per ounce. The previous closing price was $3,535.80. At the time of writing, it was trading $96.20 higher at $3,632 per ounce. Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $41.27 per ounce. The previous closing price was $40.05. At the time of writing, silver was trading $3.38 higher at $43.43 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Is the rebound in gold and silver gathering pace? Anindya Banerjee, head of commodity and currency research at Kotak Neo, said silver was leading the rebound that had been expected after the heavy sell-off in precious metals.

Gold had fallen below $3,500 per ounce on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025, but recovered above that level within the same trading session. Before the Indian market opened on Friday, gold had risen to around $3,630 per ounce, a gain of nearly 2 per cent. Silver was up around 5 per cent near $43.70 per ounce. Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, said gold and silver had recovered as equity markets stabilised and selling pressure eased. However, expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate increase in December could limit the upside, he said. Levels to watch According to Kedia, gold was technically witnessing short covering. Open interest declined 16.4 per cent to 6,517 contracts, while prices rose by ₹1,135.