Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session on supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis ​said they had hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and ​at least two ships hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent ‌crude futures were 10 cents, or 0.1%, higher at $94.71 a barrel by 0137 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.03 a barrel. There will be no settlement for WTI on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, Brent finished 3.5% higher while WTI climbed 2% after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district.

The refinery, Saudi Arabia's largest, is part of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the ‌latest Houthi attacks to increase the geopolitical risk premium. At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to near pre-war levels. An oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a "restricted zone" in the strait on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an Iranian Army statement as saying. That report came after state media said two oil tankers ​struck mines and exploded in the strait on Wednesday.