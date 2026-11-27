Apple has removed Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company MiniMax's chatbot app Talkie from its App Store worldwide following media reports that its AI-generated characters sent sexually inappropriate messages to children, Reuters reported.

Launched in 2023, Talkie allows users to interact with AI-generated characters, often through conversations with romantic themes. The Shanghai-based company also operates a Chinese version of the app called Xingye.

The move follows growing concerns about the safety of AI chatbots and their interactions with minors, with technology companies facing increased scrutiny over the risks posed by their platforms.

Talkie faces scrutiny over messages sent to children

An investigation by ABC News and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, published on Wednesday, found that characters on Talkie had sent sexually inappropriate and abusive messages to children.

The app carries an 18+ rating on both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Depending on the country, it also states that users below the age of 14 or 16 cannot register.

However, there have been concerns around its age-verification system, which allows users to report their own age without strong checks to confirm the information.

Unlike conventional AI assistants such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, AI companion apps are designed to encourage longer and more personal interactions. They allow users to build relationships with virtual characters through ongoing conversations and storylines.

Talkie and Xingye have been important sources of revenue for MiniMax, accounting for more than 60 per cent of its income in 2024. The company stopped disclosing the revenue share from its chatbot business separately this year. According to Chinese research firm Unique, Talkie had around 11 million monthly active users across its app and website as of October 2026, the news report said.

OpenAI steps up safety measures for younger users

The growing concerns over AI companions have also pushed major AI companies to strengthen safeguards for younger users.

OpenAI has introduced several measures to make ChatGPT safer for teenagers. These include parental controls, age-prediction technology and additional restrictions on sensitive content.

In January 2026, the company began rolling out an age-prediction system to identify accounts that are likely to belong to users below 18. The system examines account-level and behavioural signals, including usage patterns and the time at which users are active.

Accounts identified as belonging to minors receive additional safeguards to limit exposure to graphic violence, sexual and romantic role-play, self-harm content and material promoting unhealthy body images.

OpenAI also introduced ChatGPT for Teens in August 2026, an experience with stronger safety protections and additional parental controls. Parents can manage certain settings and receive notifications in cases involving signs of serious distress.

Meta faces US legal action

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has also faced legal action in the US over concerns that its platforms harm children's mental health and expose them to harmful content.

In February 2026, a trial began in New Mexico following a lawsuit filed by the state's attorney general. The case accused Meta of misleading users about the safety of its platforms and failing to protect children from sexual exploitation.

In March, a jury ordered the company to pay $375 million in civil penalties. In August, a court ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million towards measures to address the harm caused to young users. The court also directed the company to strengthen age-verification measures and improve protections for children. Meta has challenged the rulings.

Separately, Meta reached an agreement in August 2026 with 52 US state and territorial attorneys general to settle lawsuits over the impact of its platforms on teenagers. The agreement could involve payments of up to $18.59 billion and requires changes to safety features on Facebook and Instagram for younger users.

AI companion apps face growing regulatory scrutiny

AI chatbots have come under increasing scrutiny from governments and child safety groups over the risks of inappropriate interactions with minors.

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok faced criticism from governments in 2026 after it was used to create sexualised images of women and children. Character.AI, another AI companion platform, has also faced several lawsuits in the US over inappropriate interactions between its chatbots and minors.

China has taken steps to tighten rules for AI companion platforms. In July 2026, it introduced restrictions on domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye, barring intimate relationships with minors and asking platforms to put stronger safeguards in place to prevent emotional dependency and addiction.

ByteDance and Alibaba have also disabled human-like interactive agents and customised agent features on their apps in response to the regulations.