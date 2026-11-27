Indian investors are discovering the world beyond Dalal Street. But if their overseas portfolios are passports to global wealth, many seem to be travelling with the same itinerary: US stocks, artificial intelligence and a handful of mega-cap technology companies.

That is one of the striking contrasts in Vested’s How India Invests Globally 2026 report. The platform said 51% more investors transacted this year than last, while one in four new investors made an exchange-traded fund (ETF) their first global investment. Yet AI stocks accounted for 40% of assets held by investors on the platform, suggesting that global diversification is, in practice, often concentrated around a powerful investment theme.

The report, based on aggregated and anonymised Vested platform data alongside public sources, offers a snapshot of how its customers are investing overseas. It is not a census of all Indian investors, but it provides a glimpse into the habits forming as cross-border investing becomes easier.

Here are the key highlights:

51% more investors transacted on Vested in 2026 than in 2025

One in four new investors made an ETF their first global investment.

Most traded US stocks in 2026: Micron, Nvidia, SanDisk, Meta and Microsoft

AI was the largest investment theme, 2026’s trading value in AI stocks was 87% higher than in all

of 2025

Bengaluru has the most investors, but nearly three in four live outside the top 10 cities

Six Gulf countries account for 71% of NRI deposits

The AI trade has become the neighbourhood

AI is no longer just the stock investors buy to test the waters. It has become a sizeable part of their portfolios.

According to Vested, 31% of new investors made an AI stock their first investment in 2026, compared with 33% in 2025. More than half of investors with a portfolio held at least one AI stock, and AI companies represented 40% of assets held. Trading value in AI stocks rose 87% between January and October 2026 compared with all of 2025.

The irony is that investors may be diversifying geographically while remaining exposed to a similar set of market drivers. A portfolio of several US technology stocks can still depend heavily on the same AI spending cycle, chip demand and growth expectations.

"As portfolios grow and spread across more products and countries, investing through a secure and regulated ecosystem matters more, which is why we now hold three licences in GIFT City alongside our US registrations. Our belief that this decade will be when portfolios in India become multi-country and multi-currency only continues to grow stronger. Progress means more Indian families considering opportunities around the world when planning their financial future," said Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, Vested. The report’s sector data offers a reminder of how quickly the market’s favourite can change. In 2022, energy stocks rose 66% while the S&P 500 fell almost 20%. Technology led in four of the 10 years between 2016 and 2025, while energy led in three. No sector remained the top performer for more than two consecutive years.

The report also looked at who invests overseas and where they live. Investors under 35 accounted for 41%, while women represented 20% share. Investors in India’s Silicon Valley - Bengaluru - held the largest overseas portfolios on average at $17,900.

Among non-resident Indians (NRIs), the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounted for 71% of deposits by value. The UAE contributed 37%, Qatar 19% and the US 7%. NRI portfolios averaged $19,500, about 2.3 times the resident Indian average of $8,600. The gap was wider for deposits, which averaged $7,100 for NRIs and $1,900 for residents.

Across funded accounts, seven in ten investors deposited money more than once. Of those who returned within their first year, 76% made at least one deposit larger than their first. In 2026, repeat deposits were 2.5 times the size of first deposits. Some investors used systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The new investor is starting with a basket, not a stock

One of the more interesting changes is how investors begin.

A quarter of new Vested investors started with an ETF rather than an individual stock. The report also says 29% of investors who began with stocks later bought an ETF.

The habit of adding money also appears to strengthen after the first transaction. New investors made an average of three deposits in their first 12 months. A repeat deposit was around 2.5 times the size of the first, and 76% of repeat depositors made at least one deposit larger than their initial contribution during that year.

DIY investors want a little help — but not the steering wheel

Vested’s data suggests investors remain keen to manage their own portfolios.

About 62% preferred an entirely do-it-yourself (DIY) approach, choosing their own stocks and ETFs. Another 32% combined DIY investing with managed portfolios or global funds, while 6% used managed options exclusively.

The hybrid investor is particularly interesting. Among those who combine DIY and managed investing, 72% held a managed portfolio alongside their own stocks, while 65% held global funds alongside their self-selected investments.

Bengaluru leads, but global investing is not just a metro hobby

Bengaluru accounted for 8% of investors on the platform, around 1.5 times Mumbai’s share. Vested points to the city’s concentration of engineers, product managers and senior executives working for US-listed companies, many of whom may receive restricted stock units (RSUs) as part of their compensation.

The more surprising statistic is that the top 10 cities accounted for just 27% of investors. Nearly three in four investors lived elsewhere.

The South accounted for 37% of investors, followed by the North at 26% and the West at 23%.

The largest average portfolios were not limited to the biggest financial centres either. Vested reported an average portfolio of $17,900 in Bengaluru, $17,400 in Noida, $16,600 in Gurugram and $16,300 in Mumbai.

The rupee is making the case for global assets — one way or another

The report tracks the rupee’s movement from ₹66.33 per dollar at the end of 2015 to ₹92.97 on November 20, 2026 — a depreciation of about 40% over the period. Over 10 years, the rupee weakened at an annual rate of 3.4%; over 20 years, 3.7%; and over 50 years, 4.8%, according to the report’s calculations.

That currency movement can change the rupee value of an overseas investment, even when the underlying asset’s dollar price is unchanged.

Vested illustrates this with a ₹1 lakh investment made at the end of 2015. By November 20, 2026, the Nifty 50 price return would have taken it to ₹3.25 lakh, while the S&P 500 price return converted into rupees would have taken it to ₹4.74 lakh. The report attributes ₹1.36 lakh of the S&P 500’s rupee value to currency depreciation. The comparison excludes dividends.

Global investing is still a small slice of India’s mutual fund pie

Despite the growth in platform activity, overseas investing remains a small part of the broader Indian mutual fund market.

The report said schemes investing overseas account for less than 1% of Indian mutual fund assets. It contrasts this with the US, where around 22% of equity mutual fund and ETF assets are in funds investing mainly outside the country.

This gap indicates room for overseas investing to become a larger part of Indian financial planning, particularly for households whose future expenses may be linked to foreign currencies.

But the next phase may be less about buying another US technology stock and more about broadening the menu.

Vested’s report points to European industrial and luxury companies, Japanese manufacturers and Asian semiconductor businesses as potential sources of diversification. It also highlights UCITS funds, which can provide access to different markets and investment themes through funds domiciled outside the US.