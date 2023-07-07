Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,160 per 10g

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 54,250

BS Web Team
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Gold price remains unchanged in Friday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,160, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,250.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,320, Rs 59,160, and Rs 59,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,250.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,400, Rs 54,250, and Rs 54,600, respectively.

US gold prices on Friday were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as recent US jobs data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers strengthened bets for higher-for-longer interest rates, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was flat at $1,910.20 per ounce by 0240 GMT, but down 0.5 per cent for the week. US gold futures were little changed at $1,916.00.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $22.6567 per ounce, and platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $898.83.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,700.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 73,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

