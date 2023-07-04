Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 58,960, silver prices unchanged at Rs 71,900

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 58,960, silver prices unchanged at Rs 71,900

The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 100 and the precious metal was trading at Rs 54,050

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,200, Rs 54,050, and Rs 54,350, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Gold price fell Rs 110 in Tuesay's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 58,960, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also declined Rs 100 and the precious metal was trading at Rs 54,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,960.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,120, Rs 58,960, and Rs 59,290, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,050.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,200, Rs 54,050, and Rs 54,350, respectively.

US gold prices edged slightly lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's minutes of the June meeting for more clues on its interest rate hike path ahead.
Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,919.95 per ounce by 0107 GMT, while US gold futures were down similarly to $1,927.80.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $911.52 while palladium jumped 1.4 per cent to $1,245.95.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 71,900.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

