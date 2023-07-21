Gold price unchanged at Rs 60,750, silver prices at Rs 78,400 per kg

Gold price remained unchanged in Friday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,750 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,400.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 55,700, the same as Thursday.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,750.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,900, Rs 60,750, and Rs 61,200, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,700.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,850, Rs 55,700, and Rs 56,100, respectively.



Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $1,971.79 per ounce by 0119 GMT. Bullion gained nearly 1 per cent so far this week.



US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $1,973.80.



Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $24.84 per ounce, platinum was also up 0.4 per cent at $956.86 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,280.43. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $1,973.80.



The metal slipped on Thursday from a two-month high as the dollar and bond yields climbed on stronger-than-expected US

labour market data.



The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, touching the lowest level in two months amid labour market tightness and defying efforts by the US Fed to slow demand.





US gold prices climbed on Friday as a weaker dollar made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies, while the metal was poised for a third consecutive weekly gain on hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes after July.