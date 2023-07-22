Gold price dips Rs 310 to Rs 60,440, silver price rises Rs 600 to Rs 79,000

Gold price declined Rs 310 in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,440 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price, on the other hand, rose Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,000.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 300, with the precious metal selling at Rs 55,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,590, Rs 60,440, and Rs 60,760, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,550, Rs 55,400, and Rs 55,700, respectively.