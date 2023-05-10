Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,700

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Gold price rose Rs 100 in Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,850, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,100.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 100 to Rs 56,700.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,850.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,000, Rs 61,900, and Rs 62,400, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,850, Rs 56,750, and Rs 57,200, respectively.
 
Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as traders positioned themselves for key U.S inflation data due later in the day, which could impact the Federal Reserve's policy stance.
Spot gold was unchanged at $2,032.86 per ounce, as of 0201 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent at $2,041.50.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent at $25.58 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,105.82, and palladium gained 0.1 per cent at $1,571.23.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 78,100.

Topics :gold and silver pricesGold PricesSilver Prices

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

