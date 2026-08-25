Gold falls ₹214, silver declines ₹1,921 as investors book profits

Gold and silver futures weakened on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels. Gold prices had risen to a three-month high after the US Treasury unexpectedly announced higher buybacks of long-term government bonds.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,680 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $67.80 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,63,150 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,42,600 per kg.

Gold weakens

Gold futures opened lower on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,63,015 per 10 gram, down ₹214 from the previous close of ₹1,63,229.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,63,172, down ₹57. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,63,450 and a low of ₹1,62,015. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver loses shine Silver futures also opened lower. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,42,299 per kg, down ₹1,921 from the previous close of ₹2,44,220. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,42,601, down ₹1,619. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,43,445 and a low of ₹2,42,299. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver weak in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading lower. On Comex, gold opened at $4,710.10 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,697.80 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,680.10 per ounce, down $17.70. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $68.96 per ounce. The previous closing price was $68.59. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $67.80 per ounce, down $0.79. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.