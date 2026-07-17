Oil prices rise on growing US-Iran hostilities, threat of Red Sea closure

Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken ​truce limiting oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz ​and with Tehran asking the Houthi movement to stand ready to shut ‌the Red Sea export route.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25 per cent, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3 per cent, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts have climbed nearly 12 per cent this week, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI for a second weekly gain.

For the first time since a memorandum of understanding paused fighting last month, the United States launched two big waves of air strikes in a single day on Wednesday, mostly on targets near Iran's ‌southern coast, and kept firing on Thursday. "Oil security is still a critical issue," International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington. "We should be worried, and I am worried, if the situation does not improve in the next few weeks," he said. In a statement, US Central Command said US forces began "a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth ​consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities" at 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT) or 9:30 pm ‌in Tehran.