Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,100, silver down by Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 88,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 88,100.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,250.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,760.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,910.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.

US gold prices climbed on Wednesday, recovering from a one-week low touched in the previous session, as uncertainties stemming from US President Donald Trump's tariff plans dampened risk appetite and boosted demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,925.05 an ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Prices dropped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday.

US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $2,936.30.

Spot silver was steady at $31.72 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $967.35, and palladium was 0.3 pe cent higher at $930.32.

(With inputs from Reuters)