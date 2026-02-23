Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

Silver prices on Monday rose nearly 5 per cent to ₹2,65,282 per kg in the futures market as renewed global tariff tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed ₹12,338, or 4.88 per cent, to ₹2,65,282 per kg in 6,024 lots.

In the international market, comex silver futures for March contract rose 5.58 per cent, or $4.5, to $86.93 per ounce.

Silver climbed to trade above 5 per cent, extending gains to a fourth session as renewed tariff tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said.