Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340. Image Credit: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,55,230 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,290 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Thursday after a more than 2 gain in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed ahead of a key inflation report due later â this week that could provide more cues on the US interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold dipped 0.4 to $4,961.57 per ounce by 0112 GMT, after gaining 2.1 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6 at $4,981.
 
Spot silver eased 0.5 to $76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5 on Wednesday. Spot platinum edged 0.1 down to $2,069.35 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 to $1,707.53.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

