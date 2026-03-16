Silver futures slide ₹4,232 to ₹2.55 lakh/kg on weak demand, strong dollar

Silver futures plunged by ₹4,232 to ₹2.55 lakh per kilogram in the futures trade on Monday, as weak domestic demand and a strong US dollar weighed on investors' sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for the May delivery declined by ₹4,232, or 1.63 per cent, to ₹2,55,203 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,787 lots.

Analysts said silver prices remained under pressure as weak retail demand in the domestic market coincided with macroeconomic headwinds in global markets.

Indian bullion dealers have extended discount offerings to unprecedented levels, reaching $ 83 per ounce over domestic official pricing -- inclusive of 6 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levy -- the highest discount observed since July 2016, compared to $28 in the previous week, Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

The sharp increase in dealer discounts indicates a profound weakening in retail demand for precious metals, she said, adding that jewellers have largely refrained from purchases as they focus on closing their books for the financial year. The subdued buying activity across the jewellery sector and distribution channels has limited near-term support for bullion prices, Chainani said. Globally, silver futures on the Comex for the May contract dipped $1.28, or 1.58 per cent, to $80.06 per ounce. "Silver fell to around $80 per ounce, sliding for a fourth straight session, as the Iran war entered its third week and oil prices remained volatile," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.