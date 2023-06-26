Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,180, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 70,900

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,180, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 70,900

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,250

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Gold prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver was down Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,900.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,250.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.

 

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,330, Rs 59,180, and Rs 59,510, respectively.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,250.

 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,400, Rs 54,250, and Rs 54,550, respectively.

 

Gold prices edged higher in early trade on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar, although chances of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year to tame sticky inflation weighed on bullion's appeal.

 

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,926.29 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $1,936.10.

 

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $22.57 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $924.13.

 

Palladium rose 1 per cent to $1,297.63. The metal had hit a four-year low of $1,269.09 an ounce on Thursday.

 

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,500.

 

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 70,900.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

 


Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,270

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 59,020, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 71,100

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 60,070, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,110

Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold silver pricesGold Silvergold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story