Gold prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver was down Rs 200, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,900.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,250.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,330, Rs 59,180, and Rs 59,510, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,250.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,400, Rs 54,250, and Rs 54,550, respectively.

Gold prices edged higher in early trade on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar, although chances of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year to tame sticky inflation weighed on bullion's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,926.29 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $1,936.10.

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $22.57 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.8 per cent to $924.13.

Palladium rose 1 per cent to $1,297.63. The metal had hit a four-year low of $1,269.09 an ounce on Thursday.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 74,500.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 70,900.

(With inputs from Reuters)