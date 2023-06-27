Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver unchanged at Rs 70,900

Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver unchanged at Rs 70,900

The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350.

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,500, Rs 54,350, and Rs 54,700, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Tuesday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,900.
The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,430, Rs 59,280, and Rs 59,670, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,350.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,500, Rs 54,350, and Rs 54,700, respectively.

US gold prices were flat on Tuesday, hovering slightly above their three-month lows, while the US
dollar strengthened as traders looked to hedge against a political turmoil in Russia and the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,923.94 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while US gold futures were also listless at $1,933.90.
Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $22.84 per ounce, platinum was flat at $924.93, while palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,311.50.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 75,200.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 70,900.

Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,180, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 70,900

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 59,020, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 71,100

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 60,070, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story