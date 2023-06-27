Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 59,180, silver unchanged at Rs 70,900



The price of 22-carat gold was unchanged at Rs 54,350. Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Tuesday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,180, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,900.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,430, Rs 59,280, and Rs 59,670, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,180.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,500, Rs 54,350, and Rs 54,700, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,350.

dollar strengthened as traders looked to hedge against a political turmoil in Russia and the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. US gold prices were flat on Tuesday, hovering slightly above their three-month lows, while the US



Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $22.84 per ounce, platinum was flat at $924.93, while palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,311.50. Spot gold held its ground at $1,923.94 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while US gold futures were also listless at $1,933.90.