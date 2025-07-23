Altseason in 2025: Meaning, trends, key altcoins to keep an eye on

The cryptocurrency market is showing strong signs of entering Altseason, a period when alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, begin to outperform Bitcoin in both price performance and trading activity. The shift is catching the attention of traders and investors, many of whom are now rotating capital into altcoins in anticipation of broader market gains.

So why is this happening now?

One of the key signals is the drop in Bitcoin dominance, which measures Bitcoin’s share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation. This metric has recently fallen below 60 per cent, indicating that more money is flowing into altcoins relative to Bitcoin. Meanwhile, several altcoins are already gaining momentum. Solana is holding firmly above the $200 mark, reaching its highest level in five months. At the same time, Ethereum is seeing a surge in derivatives activity, with futures open interest rising from $18 billion to $28 billion in just one week. These developments, analysts said, have pushed the Altcoin Season Index above 50 for the first time since December of last year. An index reading above 50 suggests that altcoins are beginning to outpace Bitcoin.

ALSO READ | Decoded: What are stablecoins, and why is the US regulating them? This shift in market dynamics, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said, suggests that the crypto markets may be entering a promising Altseason soon. But what exactly is ‘Altseason,’ and what should investors expect from it? What are Altcoins? Altcoins, which is a shorter form of 'alternative coins', refer to all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, including a wide range of digital assets with different functions and technologies. Some of the popular altcoins include Ethereum, Solana, Ripple (XRP), and Cardano. Altcoins are often used in blockchain applications, ecosystems, and platforms.

What is Altseason? Altcoin Season (Altseason) is a period in the crypto market when altcoins (cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) outperform Bitcoin in terms of price growth and returns. Altseason, analysts suggest, typically follows a pattern in the crypto market’s 4-year cycle — starting with Bitcoin, then large-cap tokens like ETH and Solana, and finally spreading to smaller altcoins. It is usually marked by high trading volumes, increased interest in new blockchain projects, and rising social media buzz. Altseason, analysts said, often reflects broader market optimism. However, it can also be highly volatile and short-lived. What do analysts expect from the Altseason? As retail participation grows, Patel expects fresh capital to flow into altcoins, especially those with strong real-world utility and active communities. Currently, the 'Altcoin Index,' which tracks the performance of the top 100 altcoins, is at 50. "This indicates that there is still room for further growth. That said, investors should always do their own research and approach the market with a long-term mindset to truly benefit from the upcoming cycle," said Patel.

Paras Malhotra, SVP of trade, custody, and business operations at CoinDCX, on the other hand, expects sectors with strong narratives like AI, DeFi, or Layer-2 projects to attract massive gains, given that many altcoins are reporting a strong breakout above pivotal resistance. "One can also expect an increase in on-chain activity, such as wallet growth and token transfers, along with a surge in trading volume and sentiment across mid and low-cap projects," said Malhotra. Top altcoins to watch Investors, analysts suggest, should focus on altcoins with a strong track record and real use cases, like Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and a few others. Notably, Ethereum’s futures open interest jumped from $18 billion to $28 billion in just one week, showing rising investor confidence. Meanwhile, Solana also saw a 9 per cent increase in daily active addresses in just one day, highlighting growing user activity. "Keeping an eye on such on-chain data can help investors spot strong projects," said Patel.