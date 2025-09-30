Binance rolls out CaaS to bridge traditional finance and digital assets

Global blockchain ecosystem player Binance has announced the launch of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), a premium white-label solution that will allow traditional financial institutions and brokerage firms to seamlessly offer crypto trading services to their clients. Binance, which also enjoys the position of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has further announced that early access to Crypto-as-a-Service begins today, September 30, 2025. During this initial phase, a select group of institutions will have the opportunity to explore the platform through private demos and direct engagement with the Binance team.

“Participation in the early access phase is reserved for established, licensed banks, brokerages, and exchanges that meet the scale requirements for CaaS,” the company said in its release. “General availability is planned for later in Q4, at which point access will expand to a broader group of eligible institutions.”

CaaS is an end-to-end infrastructure and technology offering designed specifically for large, regulated financial institutions. It enables select institutions to launch their own crypto trading platforms while relying on Binance’s industry-leading backend systems. The service includes support for spot and futures trading, liquidity, custody, compliance, and settlement. "While institutions will utilise Binance’s infrastructure, they retain full control over their front-end user experience, brand identity, and client relationships. This allows them to significantly cut down on the time, cost, and complexity of developing in-house crypto capabilities," the company said in a release. Among the core value propositions of Binance’s new Crypto-as-a-Service are internalized trading, access to Binance’s deep liquidity and global markets, a dashboard built specifically for institutional needs, and a suite of integrated tools for custody, compliance, and comprehensive client management.