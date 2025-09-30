Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Binance rolls out CaaS to bridge traditional finance and digital assets

Binance rolls out CaaS to bridge traditional finance and digital assets

CaaS is an end-to-end infrastructure and technology offering designed specifically for large, regulated financial institutions

cryptocurrencie
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global blockchain ecosystem player Binance has announced the launch of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), a premium white-label solution that will allow traditional financial institutions and brokerage firms to seamlessly offer crypto trading services to their clients.  Binance, which also enjoys the position of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has further announced that early access to Crypto-as-a-Service begins today, September 30, 2025. During this initial phase, a select group of institutions will have the opportunity to explore the platform through private demos and direct engagement with the Binance team.
 
“Participation in the early access phase is reserved for established, licensed banks, brokerages, and exchanges that meet the scale requirements for CaaS,” the company said in its release. “General availability is planned for later in Q4, at which point access will expand to a broader group of eligible institutions.”
 
CaaS is an end-to-end infrastructure and technology offering designed specifically for large, regulated financial institutions. It enables select institutions to launch their own crypto trading platforms while relying on Binance’s industry-leading backend systems. The service includes support for spot and futures trading, liquidity, custody, compliance, and settlement.  "While institutions will utilise Binance’s infrastructure, they retain full control over their front-end user experience, brand identity, and client relationships. This allows them to significantly cut down on the time, cost, and complexity of developing in-house crypto capabilities," the company said in a release. 
 
Among the core value propositions of Binance’s new Crypto-as-a-Service are internalized trading, access to Binance’s deep liquidity and global markets, a dashboard built specifically for institutional needs, and a suite of integrated tools for custody, compliance, and comprehensive client management.
 
Commenting on the launch, Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, said:
“The demand for digital assets is growing faster than ever, and traditional financial institutions can no longer afford to be on the sidelines. However, building crypto capabilities from scratch is complex, costly, and can be risky. That is why we created Crypto-as-a-Service — a turnkey solution that provides institutions with trusted, ready-made infrastructure. With its plug-and-play design, it’s incredibly easy to integrate, allowing institutions to focus on what matters most: their clients."
 
“Ultimately, CaaS aims to broaden access to digital assets, reaching more users who may not yet be exposed to this asset class. We are excited to help bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, empowering institutions to confidently embrace the future of finance,” she added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BTC slips to $117k on profit-taking; ETH eyes breakout, altcoins diverge

Crypto news: Here's how BTC, ETH, altcoins are faring after US Fed rate cut

Rate cut expectations boost Bitcoin: Is the next bull run on the cards?

Cybersecurity audits mandatory for crypto exchanges amid rising thefts

Cautious crypto market awaits US Fed policy outcome amid rising ETF inflows

Topics :cryptocurrenciescrypto tradingcrypto to cypto tradingcryptocurrencycryptojacking

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story