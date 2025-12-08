Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin, altcoins stage modest comeback as US Fed rate decision looms

Bitcoin, altcoins stage modest comeback as US Fed rate decision looms

The positive sentiment spilled over into the altcoin space, with Solana (SOL), Render (RENDER), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Pepe (PEPE) and Sui (SUI) staging steady recoveries on the charts

Bitcoin
Bitcoin(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Crypto markets opened the week on a strong note as buying interest strengthened across major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, December 10.  The positive sentiment spilled over into the altcoin space, with Solana (SOL), Render (RENDER), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Pepe (PEPE) and Sui (SUI) staging steady recoveries on the charts.
 
Analysts said investors are firmly focused on this week’s key macro event — the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. “Markets are largely pricing in a 0.25 per cent rate cut ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting,” said Harish Vatnani, head of trade at ZebPay.
 
Historically, Bitcoin tends to encounter downward pressure ahead of FOMC announcements as traders brace for policy cues and potential shifts in tone from Fed officials. This, Vatnani said, often triggers sharp intraday swings as the market recalibrates expectations.
 
That said, Piyush Walke, derivatives research analyst at Delta Exchange, cautioned that traders should remain alert, as potential price spikes in either direction may occur this week in the run-up to the US interest rate decision.
 
“With several major data releases scheduled, market volatility is likely to persist. Crypto markets are especially focused on the Fed’s critical rate-cut decision, expected on Wednesday. Traders should look for clear breakout confirmations above key resistance levels, as upcoming policy signals will likely determine whether the current move turns into a sustained rally or a short-term pullback,” Walke said.
 
Following a sharp fall, Bitcoin rallied nearly 16 per cent to $94,150, forming an ‘Ascending Channel’ pattern, albeit on declining volumes. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $91,545.26, up 2.43 per cent over the past 24 hours, on a trading volume of $53.03 billion. The token moved between $87,799 and $91,815 during the session, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite recent gains, BTC remains about 27 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, hit on October 7. Its market capitalisation stands at $1.82 trillion, keeping it below the $2 trillion mark but firmly ahead as the largest cryptocurrency by market value.
 
At current levels, analysts believe $93,000 remains a key technical resistance for BTC. “To further rally, the asset needs to break, close and sustain above the psychological resistance of $100,000,” said Vatnani.

Ethereum faces resistance at $3,250

Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin’s momentum, trading above the $3,100 mark. The token last exchanged hands at $3,133, up 3.13 per cent over the past 24 hours, on a turnover of $25.3 billion. During the session, ETH fluctuated between $2,930 and $4,953, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market capitalisation stood at $378.06 billion.
 
Analysts noted that $3,250 remains a key resistance level for Ethereum, having acted as a barrier on multiple occasions.

Altcoin movers and shakers

Gainers included DoubleZero (2Z), Zcash (ZEC), Canton (CC), Bittensor (TAO), Ethena (ENA), SPX6900 (SPX), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), Mantle (MNT), ether.fi (ETHFI), Injective (INJ), Kaspa (KAS), Toncoin (TON), Pump.fun (PUMP), Ethereum (ETH), Pepe (PEPE), Sui (SUI), OKB (OKB), Telcoin (TEL), Solana (SOL), Render (RENDER), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), KuCoin Token (KCS), Lido DAO (LDO), Sky (SKY), Aave (AAVE), Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX), which rose up to 9 per cent.
 
Losers included Monero (XMR), MemeCore (M), MYX Finance (MYX), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Bonk (BONK), Aster (ASTER), Story (IP), Pi (PI), Kaia (KAIA), VeChain (VET), Morpho (MORPHO), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Nexo (NEXO) and OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), which declined up to 3 per cent. 

Top trending cryptocurrencies

On CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC), Yooldo (ESPORTS), Ethereum (ETH), DO YouR meme (DOYR), DeMCP (DMCP), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), SUPERFORTUNE (GUA), Kyuzo’s Friends (KO) and Folks Finance (FOLKS) were among the top trending coins.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cryptocurrency market shows cautious rebound amid rate-cut speculation

Buffett would own all Bitcoin in zero-volatility world, says Michael Saylor

Stablecoins' future may hinge on lessons drawn from a 200-year-old past

Bitcoin volatility in line with most asset classes: Binance CEO Teng

Crypto market losses mount, yet analysts warn against panic; here's why

Topics :Bitcoin pricesBitcoin tradingcryptocurrencyBitcoin buyingcrypto trading

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story