Bitcoin volatility in line with most asset classes: Binance CEO Teng

Binance Chief Executive Richard Teng said on Friday bitcoin's sharp drop in the past month was the result of investors deleveraging cryptocurrency holdings and risk aversion in line with that seen in most major asset classes.

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 21.2 per cent in November, raising losses over the past three months to 23.2 per cent as chances increase that it will end the year below $90,000.

The fall comes after bitcoin hit an all-time peak above $126,000 in early October.

"As with any asset class, there are always different cycles and volatility. What you're seeing is not only happening to crypto prices," Teng said at a media roundtable in Sydney on Friday.

"At this point in time, there's a bit of risk (off) and deleveraging happening as well." Global markets sold off this week, with investors rattled by an AI-led valuation bubble and the possibility that it could burst. So far, better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia Corp have failed to quell those worries. [MKTS/GLOB] Teng said despite the decline, bitcoin is trading at more than double its level in 2024, when institutions like BlackRock began launching crypto investments and products. "Over the past 1.5 years, the crypto sector has performed very, very well, so it's not unexpected that people do take profit," Teng said.