Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum lead crypto holdings on CoinSwitch in Q1

Virtual digital assets (VDAs) such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum were among the most held assets on homegrown crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch during the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25).

This was followed by Shiba Inu, Ripple and Cardano. Polygon, Internet Computer and Solana retained their positions since December 2024. Pepe emerged among the top ten VDAs held by crypto investors in India during the quarter.

For trading crypto, Ripple was the top choice on the exchange. Ripple had a 13.3 per cent share of total trading activity during the quarter after it replaced Shiba Inu. It was followed by Bitcoin and Dogecoin at 8.4 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively in terms of trading activity during the quarter.

Solana, Ethereum, Pepe, Shiba Inu and Cardano were other high-activity assets during the quarter. Popcat entered the leaderboard of the top ten traded crypto assets in the country, according to the report. “Bitcoin still holds its spot as a long-term favourite, and we’re seeing coins like Ripple and Solana surge in trading activity — likely driven by recent global developments in the space. Additionally, meme coins like Pepe and Bonk are gaining traction, especially among young investors who are open to high-risk, high-reward opportunities,” said Balaji Srihari, vice president, CoinSwitch. The analysis was based on 310 coins listed on the CoinSwitch platform.