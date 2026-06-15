Bitcoin jumps to two-week high as US-Iran Hormuz deal boosts risk appetite

By Suvashree Ghosh

Bitcoin climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks after the US and Iran said they reached an agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The original cryptocurrency rose nearly 3 per cent in early Asia trading Monday and was around $65,400 at 9:30 a.m. in Singapore. Ether, the second-largest token, was up as much as 3.7 per cent to $1,731, while smaller tokens such as Solana and XRP saw larger gains.

The rally comes after recent market tumult saw Bitcoin dip below $60,000 and hit its lowest level since October 2024. When Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the Bitcoin-accumulating company and the token’s largest corporate buyer, revealed this month that it sold a tiny fraction of its holdings, it helped spark a selloff worsened by significant outflows in exchange-traded funds.

“Key level to watch for Bitcoin is $67,000, which has a confluence of factors including volumes and moving averages,” said Pratik Kala, a portfolio manager at the digital-asset hedge fund Apollo Crypto. “The Strategy risk has not been cleared, but the market is overlooking it.” Risk appetite returned to markets after President Donald Trump said on social media that a peace deal with Iran “is now complete” and that the US would end its blockade of the strait, a critical trade waterway. Asian shares jumped, and S&P 500 futures were up roughly 1 per cent. Brent crude fell more than 4 per cent.