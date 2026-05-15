CLARITY Act may bring long-awaited clarity to crypto markets: Analysts

Less than a year after the passage of the GENIUS Act, which established the first federal framework specifically governing stablecoins, Washington’s regulatory momentum on crypto appears to be gathering pace. The Republican-led Senate Banking Committee advanced the CLARITY Act, with support from two Democrats, clearing an important procedural hurdle and paving the way for a full Senate vote.

The proposed legislation, however, still faces a longer legislative path, requiring approval from both the Senate and the House of Representatives before becoming law.

The CLARITY Act seeks to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector by clearly defining the jurisdictional boundaries between key regulators, notably the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Analysts said the legislation marks a major step towards providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for the crypto industry by defining how digital assets are classified and overseen in the US. The move, they believe, could create a more stable and transparent framework that encourages institutional participation, strengthens investor confidence, and supports innovation while ensuring consumer protection and market integrity. Amid this, Bitcoin was trading at $80,750, up 1.30 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap. The digital asset remains nearly 36 per cent below its peak of $126,198 scaled in October last year. Here’s how analysts view the CLARITY Act: Steven McWhirter, global policy lead at Steven McWhirter, said the continued progress of the CLARITY Act alongside stablecoin legislation reflects growing recognition of the need for a coherent and globally competitive regulatory framework for digital asset markets.

“As financial market infrastructure increasingly evolves toward tokenised and blockchain-based models, well-designed market structure legislation will be important to ensuring that the US remains a leading global capital market and innovation hub. While the legislative process remains ongoing, including today’s Senate mark-up discussions, we recognise the importance of continued bipartisan efforts between policymakers, regulators and industry participants to help bring forward a balanced and workable framework for digital assets that supports responsible innovation while reinforcing high standards around consumer protection, market integrity, transparency and financial crime compliance,” said McWhirter. Raj Karkara, chief operating officer at ZebPay, said the advancement of the CLARITY Act through a key Senate hurdle marks another important step towards a more structured and transparent regulatory environment for the global digital asset industry.

“Alongside other recent legislative developments in the US crypto ecosystem, this signals a growing recognition of the need for balanced frameworks that support innovation while strengthening market integrity and investor confidence. As the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve, regulatory clarity will remain instrumental in enabling responsible innovation, encouraging broader institutional participation, and fostering long-term confidence among businesses, investors, and consumers alike,” Karkara said. He added that clear frameworks not only help market participants operate with greater certainty, but also play a critical role in supporting the sustainable growth and mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets globally.

Ashish Singhal, co-founder at CoinSwitch, said the CLARITY Act represents a significant step for the global crypto industry as it attempts to address one of its most persistent structural challenges — regulatory uncertainty around digital assets. Singhal noted that despite over 40 per cent of Americans already having exposure to crypto, the sector has operated for more than a decade without a clearly defined legislative framework. He pointed out that the lack of clarity over whether a token should be classified as a security, commodity, or a separate asset class has often pushed key debates into courtrooms instead of being resolved through legislation.