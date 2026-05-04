Bitcoin returns above $80k after 3 months; analysts see cautious upside

Bitcoin reclaimed the $80,000 mark and briefly surged to around $80,500 after nearly three months, holding above the key level on Monday, May 4, 2026, supported by improving sentiment and sustained institutional participation.

The original cryptocurrency was last seen above $80,000 on January 31, when it touched $84,136. It subsequently declined to $60,074.20 on February 6 before staging a steady recovery. Although the token has since slipped below the psychological $80,000 level, it continues to trade with gains on Monday. At last check, Bitcoin was quoted at $79,742, with a 24-hour trading volume of $44 billion.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has traded in a range of $78,073 to $80,596, according to CoinMarketCap data. Despite the recent recovery, the asset remains nearly 37 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded in October 2025.

What is driving the rally Analysts attributed the recent upmove to strong institutional participation via spot ETF inflows, along with short-covering and a gradual improvement in overall market sentiment. They noted that steady on-chain indicators and continued investor interest — despite intermittent profit-booking — have supported the recovery. The current rally, they said, remains largely Bitcoin-led rather than driven by broader altcoin strength. Among major altcoins, gains were modest. Ethereum hovered near $2,363, up 2.76 per cent in 24 hours; XRP traded around $1.41, up 1.70 per cent; BNB was near $625.80, up 1.70 per cent; Solana was around $84.60; and TRX was close to $0.33. Analysts believe the crypto market continues to remain BTC-led.

Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay, said Bitcoin’s move past $80,000 reflects resilience and growing maturity of the asset class. “This move is being supported by renewed institutional demand, improving regulatory clarity, and a steady recovery trend from earlier lows, all of which point to a more structured and confidence-driven market environment,” he said, adding that long-term strategies such as disciplined investing remain key in navigating volatility. Key levels, market structure Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, highlighted that Bitcoin has crossed the $78,100 “True Market Mean”, a level that acted as a near-term ceiling in mid-April. “The immediate trading band is now clearer. The first support sits around $78,000–$78,100, followed by the broader $74,000–$76,000 zone. Resistance is clustered around $80,100–$81,000,” he said.

Subburaj noted that a sustained hold above $78,100 would indicate that the market has absorbed supply from short-term holders. On-chain data suggests the market is not yet in a euphoric phase, with investors continuing to sell into strength even as sentiment improves. ETF flows have played a key role in the recovery. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of $663.9 million on April 17, $238.4 million on April 20, $335.8 million on April 22, and $629.8 million on May 1, although there were outflows between April 27 and April 29. He added that macroeconomic conditions remain mixed. The U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at 3.50–3.75 per cent on April 29, in a divided decision, while inflation risks linked to geopolitical factors and elevated oil prices continue to weigh on rate-cut expectations.

What lies ahead Analysts remain cautiously optimistic on the outlook, citing continued institutional demand, improving risk appetite, and better market participation. Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, said holding above $80,000 would be a key technical confirmation. “A sustained move could open room toward $82,000–$85,000, while immediate support is seen near $78,000,” she said, adding that easing geopolitical concerns and improving sentiment are supporting prices, though volatility and macro events remain key near-term risks. Akshat Siddhant, lead Quant analyst at Mudrex, on other hand, noted that Bitcoin closed April with an 11.87 per cent gain, its strongest monthly performance in the past year. “Momentum is expected to continue through May, with mid-$80,000 levels as the next target. A decisive close above $82,500 would confirm a structural trend reversal toward $85,000,” he said.