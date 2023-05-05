Bitcoin perpetuals becoming an even bigger driver of digital token's price

“We can conclude that speculative long positions drove this rally and the positive price action seemed to top out as soon as funding rates flipped negative,” Ryder said. Meanwhile, he also points to trends in the options market — every spike in April was dominated by calls, which sometimes hit 70% of volumes. Call options give the purchaser of the contracts the right to buy an asset at a set price within a specific period of time.

“It’s a question of price discovery i.e. where the true price of an asset is actually determined. That is historically correlated with volumes, so wherever the majority of volumes are, the more influence that has on price,” Ryder said. “Perps have a larger share of volumes compared to spot, and the theory is that more and more price discovery is happening in perp markets, with long/short pressure having more of an influence on prices.”