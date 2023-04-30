Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

Bitcoin is set to climb for the fourth month in a row after eking out an April gain, the best such stretch since a six-month advance through March 2021

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
By Akshay Chinchalkar
Bitcoin’s bounce has paved the way for the type of six-figure price projections that peppered the pandemic-era crypto boom. The token’s ripening monthly streak puts history on the side of such bold optimists.

Bitcoin is set to climb for the fourth month in a row after eking out an April gain, the best such stretch since a six-month advance through March 2021. In the past decade, four-month winning runs foreshadowed an average Bitcoin surge of 260% over the subsequent year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.
A jump of that magnitude would take the largest digital asset to a record $105,000 from about $30,000 currently, the zone where its 77% rebound in 2023 from last year’s punishing crypto rout has stalled somewhat. 

The various crosscurrents, amid a period of pronounced economic uncertainty, make the outlooks for real and virtual assets hard to parse. Bitcoin remains about $40,000 below its 2021 all-time high of almost $69,000.

“Crypto markets have cycles, too, only these in the past have been driven mainly by crypto-specific factors,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter. “Not any more – now the crypto market has multiple drivers, making the narratives more complex while opening up the market to new investing cohorts.”

Topics :Bitcoincryptocurrency

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

