The largest digital currency is trading around its 50-day moving average, with Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group noting that the level to watch is $27,500

Bitcoin begins to test inflection point while momentum slows: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
By Isabelle Lee

Bitcoin is beginning to test a closely watched level that some analysts suggest could prove to be a key turning point after this year’s surge in prices. 
 
The largest digital currency is trading around its 50-day moving average, with Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group noting that the level to watch is $27,500. If the level doesn’t hold, prices risk declining. 

Bitcoin advanced to $28,776 at 10:30 a.m. in London on Wednesday. It has jumped about 74% this year, though the positive momentum has stalled in the two weeks since the cryptocurrency breached $30,000 for the first time since June. Other tokens such as Ether were also little changed, while smaller tokens like Solana and Polygon were slightly lower on Tuesday. 

The ratio of Bitcoin to the S&P 500 peaked about two months before the peak of the S&P 500 in late 2021 up to early 2022. But when the benchmark gauge hit its October nadir, Hickey pointed out that it took another two months before the relative strength of Bitcoin began to pick up steam. 

Topics :Bitcoincryptocurrency

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Next Story